Patna-Bound Passenger Caught At Delhi Airport Carrying 17 Live Bullets

The man with the bullets was supposed to board an Indigo flight to Patna (Representational)

A Patna-bound passenger was held by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the New Delhi airport for allegedly carrying 17 live bullets without authorisation, officials said Wednesday.

The bullets of 7.53-mm caliber were recovered from the passenger's handbag around 8 am Tuesday, they said.

The man was supposed to board an Indigo Airlines flight to Patna.

Given that carrying arms and ammunition is banned and the passenger could not produce government authorisation to carry them, he was handed over to the local police that registered a case against him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The CISF is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

