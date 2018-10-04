Passport Officers Pulled Up By Delhi High Court For Casual Wear

Delhi High Court questioned passport officials for not coming to the court in proper attire.

Justice Najmi Waziri, who was hearing a plea relating to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, noticed that while one of the officers had come in a casual t-shirt, the other was wearing a formal shirt with buttons open till the chest making his gold chain visible and jeans.



"How can he come to the court like this. How can he even go to his office in this manner. Is this the attire which you wear while coming to the court?" the angry judge asked.



The court also asked the counsel for the passport authorities how could he bring an officer in such attire to the court.



"He is an officer of Government of India. There is a decorum of court and it should be maintained," the judge said.