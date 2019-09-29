Man Caught Trying To Smuggle iPhones, Luxury Watches At Delhi Airport

Customs officials have seized the luxury goods and arrested the man. (File)

A man was arrested at the Delhi airport today for smuggling high-end commercial goods such as iPhones, Rolex watches and Adidas tracksuits worth Rs 20 lakh, Customs officials said on Sunday.

The passenger, who arrived from Hong Kong on Wednesday, was arrested by officers of the Air Customs (Preventive).

A detailed personal and baggage search led to the recovery of 27 iPhones, 330 watches and 20 tracksuits from the passenger.

Customs officials have seized the goods and arrested the man.

During questioning, the passenger confessed to having smuggled commercial items worth Rs 85 lakh duiring his past visits from October 2017 to September 2019.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.