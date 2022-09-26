Partly Cloudy Sky Forecast For Delhi After Continuous Rainfall For 3 Days

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted partly cloudy skies in Delhi today. (File)

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 93 per cent, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

After three consecutive days of rain, there wasn't any in the national capital on Sunday morning. The maximum temperature in the national capital yesterday settled at 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (90) category around 9.05 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)