1 Dead, Shop Owner Injured As Heavy Rain Causes Wall Collapse In Delhi

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982.

A 32-year-old parking attendant died while a 'paan' shop owner was injured after a boundary wall collapsed due to heavy rain in Sunder Nagar here, police said today.

According to police, information was received on Sunday that a boundary wall at Mathura Road, Sunder Nagar has collapsed due to heavy rain.

"Our team reached the spot, hired a private JCB excavator machine and started to remove the debris of the wall. Two people were rescued in an injured condition and sent to hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Out of them, Rakesh Kumar Misra, a resident of Purnia district in Bihar, was declared brought dead, while Ashok Chand Misra (50), a resident of Mithapur, is under treatment, the DCP said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and investigation of the case is in progress, Deo said.

Rakesh was working as parking attendant in MCD parking, while Ashok runs a paan shop, police added.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)