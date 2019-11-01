Panic At Delhi Airport After Suspicious Bag Found At Terminal 3

The roads outside Delhi airport's Terminal 3 were blocked, police added. (File photo)

Police swung into action after a suspicious bag was reported at terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport early Friday, triggering panic.

A Delhi Police official said the Airport Police Station received a call at 3 am alerting them about a suspicious bag which has been removed from the spot and teams are working to check its content.

However, this caused panic among passengers who were not allowed to exit the arrival terminal for sometime, airlines sources said.

The roads outside the T3 were also blocked, they added.

