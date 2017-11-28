Palwal-Delhi-Ghaziabad Local Train Derails Near Okhla. Passangers Safe.

The Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad train went off the track at around 9:45 this morning. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Delhi | | Updated: November 28, 2017 12:47 IST
45 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Palwal-Delhi-Ghaziabad Local Train Derails Near Okhla. Passangers Safe.

A Palwal-Delhi-Ghaziabad local train derailed near Okhla after one of its wheels came off the track

New Delhi:  A local passenger train heading for Ghaziabad derailed near Okhla in Delhi today, when one of the wheels of a coach came off, officials said.

The Palwal-New Delhi-Ghaziabad train went off the track at around 9:45 this morning. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

"Only one wheel came off. The passengers of the derailed MEMU (mainline electrical maintenance unit) were taken onwards by another train," said Nitin Chowdhury, the chief public relations officer or CPRO of Northern Railways.

He added that the divisional railway manager and other senior officials reached the spot soon after the incident.

The reason for the wheel coming off is being investigated, he said.

The incident comes days after the railways reported four accidents, including two derailments, on November 24.

Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama Patna Express had derailed near Manikpur in Uttar Pradesh, killing three people and injuring nine.

In the second derailment, a Paradeep Cuttack goods train jumped the rails between Goraknath and Raghunathpur in Odisha.
 

Trending

Local Train Derails Near OkhlaPalwal-Delhi-Ghaziabad Local Train DerailsTrain Derailment Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................