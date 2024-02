At least 10 wagons of a goods train derailed in Delhi on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place at around 11:50 am near the Zakhira flyover in north Delhi with the police saying that the "possible casualty of the person on track was not ruled out".

Railway and fire officials are currently carrying out the rescue operation, the police said.

The goods train was carrying iron sheet rolls from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

More details are awaited.