Watch: Delhi Cops Form Human Chain In Dramatic Rescue Of Couple From Fire

A couple trapped in a building on fire in Delhi was pulled to safety by policemen who formed a human chain in a dramatic rescue that was caught on camera.

The fire broke out around 6 am on the second floor of the building in Paharganj, a busy commercial area in central Delhi. A young man and his wife were hanging from their second floor balcony, screaming for help.

Three police constables spotted them and ran to the building. They lowered a ladder from the fourth floor to reach the couple.

In a video, the policemen are seen forming a chain to help the couple, which was dangerously close to the huge flames on the second floor.

The fire reportedly started on the first floor, trapping sleeping residents on upper floors.

It looked impossible to access the building, so constables Manoj Kumar and Amit, with the help of other policemen, broke open the lock of the one next door.



The woman was seen hanging from the grille of building's balcony.

"The staff without caring for their life, reached the balcony of the second floor, made a human chain to reach the parapet. The woman, who was about to fall down, was saved first and later her husband was also rescued in a similar fashion," said a police officer.

Another man who was also trapped in the fire had jumped off to save himself and was injured. He is in hospital.