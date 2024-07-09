Organ Transplant Racket Involving Bangladeshis Busted, Delhi Doctor, 5 Others Arrested

At least six people, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested. (Representational)

At least six people, including a Delhi-based doctor, have been arrested in connection with an alleged organ transplant racket running across Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region, police officials said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had been working on the case for two months. A majority of the donors and recipients are from Bangladesh brought to India on the basis of the fake documents for the surgeries, officials said.

The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

Also arrested are an assistant of the doctor and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrests took place over the last two weeks.



