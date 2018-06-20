Oppostion Jabs At Arvind Kejriwal After He Calls Off Sit-In Arvind Kejriwal's move to call off the protest at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office came amid IAS officers of the Delhi government attending meetings of AAP ministers on Tuesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Arvind Kejriwal's months long stanoff with Delhi IAS officers came to an end yesterday. (File) New Delhi: An unimpressed opposition sounded a note of caution even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday ended his nine-day sit-in at the LG's office, saying his "drama" has been exposed before the people of Delhi.



"'At the end of the nine days of 'nautanki' (drama) by Kejriwal, the people fail to understand why he sat on dharna and what has he achieved," he said in a statement.



Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken alleged that both Kejriwal and the BJP that were playing "dharna politics" in Delhi, have shifted gears due to waning media attention.



"Now that the entire country is discussing Kashmir development-Kejriwal and BJP leaders of Delhi thought that sitting on Dharna will not be adequately covered by the media. Both decided to wind up their Dharnas!" Mr Maken tweeted.



He charged that both the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP with trying to "divert attention" from their "failures" even as the people in Delhi suffered.



BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said Kejriwal's "drama" has been "exposed" by the struggle of the opposition leaders and the hunger strike staged by them.



"The mindset and strategy of the AAP leads to the fear that the future course is paved with thorns. There are still many unresolved issues. If the chief minister fails to work pragmatically, problems may again crop up.," he said in a statement.



Mr Gupta, along with his fellow legislators Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra ended their five-day-old dharna at the Chief Minister's Office after Kejriwal called off his sit-in at the LG's office and his cabinet colleagues resumed work.



Mr Gupta advised Mr Kejriwal to get down to work for solving problems faced by the people.



"He should get down to work. He will also have to prove true to his words and assurance given by him to the IAS officers of his government," he said.



BJP MLA Sirsa alleged that Mr Kejriwal and his ministers "wasted" nine days of the people of Delhi while opposition leaders kept their promise to "force" them to resume work.



"We had promised to the people of Delhi that we will not end our hunger strike at the Delhi Secretariat until Kejriwal and his minister join office and we have kept our promise," he said.



The bureaucrats have been boycotting meetings of ministers after an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by some AAP legislators at the chief miniser's residence in February.



