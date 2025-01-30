One-Day Baby Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery At Delhi Hospital

A one-day baby from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly underwent a successful high-risk open-heart surgery at a private hospital here, doctors said.

They said the infant suffered from Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a rare condition in which the major arteries of the heart are reversed, along with a hole in the heart.

The three-hour-long surgery was successful and the baby was discharged in stable condition after 16 days of post-operative care.

Neeraj Awasthy, Director of Paediatric Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, performed the Arterial Switch Operation to correct the defect.

Mr Awasthy said the baby's condition was detected during a routine 20-week pregnancy scan when doctors suspected cardiac anomalies. The newborn is now recovering well at home, and doctors have advised continued follow-up care to monitor growth and heart function.

