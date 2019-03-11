One Arrested In Firing At Delhi Gym Case; 3 Still On The Run

Gunshots fired at a gym in Delhi's Inderpuri killed a 6-year-old boy.

One of the four accused who opened fire inside a gym in West Delhi's Inderpuri, that killed a minor boy and left one person injured, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Four people had opened fire inside the gym and attacked its owner Manish, 22, when he denied them information about an employee, whom they had earlier fought with.

One of the bullets hit Prince Raj, a four-year-old boy, who was looking out of the window of a flat above the gym. He died on the spot. Manish's brother Mahender was also injured in the firing," a senior police officer said.

"We have identified the accused as Vishal, Sunil, Raju and his friend. They are all residents of JJ Camp in Inderpuri and one of them has been arrested," the officer said.