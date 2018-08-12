On Delhi Statehood, AAP Knocks PM Modi's Door With 10 Lakh Letters

Under the campaign, AAP also opened 3,000 "Andolan Kendras" across Delhi

AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai on Saturday sought appointment with the Prime Minister for submitting 10 lakh letters from the people of Delhi "demanding full statehood."

"The people have been demanding full statehood for decades and for the same reason, I, along with 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens demanding the same, request you to meet me on August 17," Mr Rai said in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister.

On July 1, the party had launched a signature campaign ''Dilli Maange Apna Haq'' (Delhi demands its right) for getting full statehood, aiming to reach out to 10 lakh families and take their signatures for the cause.

Under the campaign, the AAP also opened 3,000 "Andolan Kendras" (campaign centres) to reach out to the families.