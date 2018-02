A man on way home with his young nephew was shot dead in Delhi last evening following an argument over rash driving. Vinod Mehra, who was shot in the chest, was declared dead when he was taken to a hospital.Mr Mehra, 35, was returning from a wedding with the teen, when a speeding van overtook his Wagon R car on a flyover in north Delhi.When Mr Mehra objected, an argument started. In the middle of it, one of the men got off the van, shot him and made off.Mr Mehra was taken to the local police station by his nephew and his teacher, who had also attended the wedding and met them on the road. When he was finally taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The police say Mr Mehra's nephew, the only witness to the murder, had noticed the number plate of the van and investigations are on.