On CCTV: Shots Fired Near Red Fort In Delhi, 3 Injured, Say Police

Three people were injured when they were fired upon by a group of men near the Red Fort in Delhi in what the police have called a road rage incident.

Those injured have been identified as Aabid, Aman and Difaraz, the police said. They were hit on their leg, thigh and back, it said, adding that the men are undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The incident captured on CCTV cameras, showed people running around after the shots were fired.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when Mohammad Sadiq, engaged in supplying motor parts, was returning home on his two-wheeler after having dinner with his wife.

When he reached near his house in Angoori Bagh area, two men on a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction, brushed past Mr Sadiq's vehicle causing minor damages, the police said. This led to an argument between them and Mr Shadiq asked the two men to get his vehicle repaired.

The men then called up their associates and soon they started firing, said the police.

Mr Sadiq escaped unhurt, but three men were injured in the incident.

Those injured are said to be out of danger, the police added.