On CCTV, Property Dealer Shot At By Men On Bike After Extortion Call In Delhi

A property dealer and his friend were injured in firing by three masked shooters in an alleged fallout of extortion attempt in Delhi last week.

The attack by the Naresh Shetty gang shooters in Southwest Delhi's Dichaon Kalan area was captured on security camera.

The shooters, who arrived on a bike, took a U-turn after locating their victim, and fired at him. Vikas Dahiya and his friend Devi Veer Singh, who were on their way to office, were injured in the attack.

Two of the shooters - Sameer and a minor - were arrested while a search is on for their third aide, Bunty.

Naresh Shetty, who is currently in jail, is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also the chief suspect in Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi had even engaged Shetty for a planned attack on actor Salman Khan years ago, but it was later aborted.

Mr Dahiya had received the extortion call from Akshay, who was a shooter in the Shetty gang, on April 17. Ten days later, the Sonipat-based property dealer and his friend Devi Veer Singh came under attack.

An attempt to murder case has been filed at the Narela police station.

Bishnoi had planned an attack on Salman Khan when he was filming for his movie, Ready, but dropped it. Later, he tasked Shetty with the attack on Mr Khan. Shetty, who was from Haryana's Jhajjar, even spent a month in Mumbai in 2020 to conduct a recce of the actor's house, but couldn't executive his plan.