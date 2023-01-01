On CCTV, Car That Dragged A Delhi Woman For 12 Km, Killing Her

The car that dragged a woman in Delhi for 12 km and killed her

A CCTV footage has been found showing a car that dragged a woman in Delhi for 12 km on New Year's morning, killing her, going down a road.

The video shows the Maruti Suzuki Baleno being driven away on a road with a high divider. It is unclear from the grainy footage whether the 20-year-old woman, Anjali, is stuck under the car. However, a faint shape can be seen under the car.

Five men were in the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and they have been arrested, the police said.

The arrested men include a credit card collection agent, a driver and a ration shop owner, a police officer told NDTV.

The incident happened in Delhi's Sultanpuri this morning, several hours into the New Year celebrations that began at midnight.