Delhi Woman Dies After Car Drags Her For Kilometres On New Year Morning

The police said 5 men have been arrested, news agency ANI reported

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged under the vehicle for several kilometres in Delhi this morning.

Five men were in the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, and they have been arrested, the police said, according to news agency ANI.

The arrested men include a credit card collection agent, a driver and a ration shop owner, a police officer told NDTV.

The incident happened in Delhi's Sultanpuri this morning, several hours into the New Year celebrations that began at midnight.

After hitting her scooty, the car drove on even as her limbs got entangled with the car's underbody, the police said.

The police control room got a call at 3.24 am that a car was seen dragging a body. The police got another call at 4.11 am about a woman's body lying on the road. After that, the police alerted officers deployed at pickets and started searching for the vehicle, ANI reported.

"Police arrested the accused on the basis of the registered car number. The accused said their car met with an accident with a scooty, but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," Delhi Police officer Harendra K Singh told ANI.

Delhi Commission for Women's chief Swati Maliwal said it has been reported that the men in the car were drunk.

"This matter is very dangerous. I will summon the Delhi Police for more details about the incident. The whole truth should come out," Ms Maliwal told reporters.

Earlier, some posts on social media said it was a case of rape, which the police have denied.

ये मामला बेहद भयानक है, मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर रही हूँ। पूरा सच सामने आना चाहिए। — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 1, 2023

The woman was a resident of Aman Vihar. She is survived by her mother, four sisters and two brothers, one nine years old and the other 13. She was the eldest. Her father died some years ago.

