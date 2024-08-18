On CCTV, 3 Delhi Traffic Cops Divide Bribe Money, Suspended

Three traffic policemen in Delhi were caught on a CCTV camera dividing money that one of them took as a bribe on Saturday.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, one of the cops can be seen arguing with a man inside a police checkpost in Gazipur of Thrill Lauri Circle.

After a small conversation, the policeman gestures to the man who puts a bundle of money on a table behind the cop as he keeps a lookout.

Once the man leaves, the policeman sits down and begins counting the money. The video then cuts to the three policemen sitting next to each other as the first cop divides the money between the three of them. The two men can be seen smiling as they receive the money.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena replied to a video of the incident on X, saying the three the three policemen -- two Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and one head constable -- had been suspended.

"Taking cognizance of this post, after preliminary investigation, the above 3 policemen have been suspended and a comprehensive departmental inquiry is being conducted against them," he said