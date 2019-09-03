On Camera, Mother-Daughter Catch, Beat Up 2 Chain Snatchers In Delhi

The accused were caught and beaten up by people who gathered around them.

Two chain snatchers on their bike were caught red-handed by a woman and her daughter in Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera. The clip showed that while snatching the chain, the accused fell on the road and could not escape after a huge crowd gathered around and began beating them up.

#WATCH: Bike borne chain snatchers caught red-handed by a woman and her daughter in Nangloi, Delhi on August 30. The chain snatchers were later arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/vdLpztOKYw — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

The incident took place on August 30. Later, it was reported to the police and both the accused were arrested on the spot.

According to the police, the two identified as Abdul Shamshad and Vikas Jain were arrested on the spot while snatching a gold chain from a woman's possession in bright daylight on August 30.

During the investigation, it was discovered that they were involved in a large number of criminal cases. It was revealed that they have earlier stolen two gold chains, three motorcycles and 2 mobile phones, an official statement said.

