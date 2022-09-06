Video: Delhi Cop Repeatedly Slaps Her Father-In-Law In Front Of Colleague

Delhi: The woman cop's mother was also seen aiding her in the assault.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was seen slapping her elderly father-in-law in front of her mother and another cop, a video of which went viral and prompted the police to take cognisance of the incident.

The incident occurred at the elderly man's house in Laxmi Nagar on Sunday.

#WATCH | Case registered under section 323/427 IPC after a video of Sub-Inspector thrashing her in-laws in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar went viral. Info shared with concerned authority to take suitable departmental action against the erring police official: Delhi Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/VUiyjVtZQl — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022

CCTV footage showed the woman cop slapping her father-in-law multiple times before the policeman intervened.

Before the assault, the woman and her mother had a heated argument with the elderly man in front of the policeman, which escalated to physical assault with the woman dealing slaps to her father-in-law one after another. Her mother was also seen aiding her in the assault.

The accused cop, posted at the Defence Colony Police Station in the city, is in the middle of a court battle against her in-laws.

A case has been registered for relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code, including for voluntarily causing hurt, news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Police. They said the concerned authority has been informed for departmental action against the accused cop.