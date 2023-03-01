Video: Delhi Building's Dramatic Collapse After Fire

The fire broke out at 11 am and the building collapsed this evening

A building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road today.

A mobile video of the incident shows some firemen standing near the three-storey structure before it suddenly collapsed. No one was injured, the police said.

The fire broke out at 11.50 am at the building used by logistics firm Jaipur Golden Transport.

The fire department sent at least 18 trucks to control the blaze.

They were still trying to put out the fire when the building caved in. It took less than five seconds for the building to completely come down, releasing a thick plume of black smoke.

Officials said they are checking the cause of the fire.