20 AAP Lawmakers Get Court Relief, Arvind Kejriwal Says "Truth Has Won" The 20 AAP MLAs were disqualified because the Election Commission said they illegally held government posts.

"Truth has won. Elected representatives of Delhi were illegally disqualified. High court has given justice to the people of Delhi," tweeted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi.

सत्य की जीत हुई। दिल्ली के लोगों द्वारा चुने हुए प्रतिनिधियों को ग़लत तरीक़े से बर्खास्त किया गया था। दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के लोगों को न्याय दिया। दिल्ली के लोगों की बड़ी जीत। दिल्ली के लोगों को बधाई। https://t.co/eDayHziHSn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 23, 2018



The disqualification of these lawmakers would mean by-elections in 20 seats in Delhi.



AAP has 67 of Delhi's 70 seats.



The 20 lawmakers were disqualified because the Election Commission said they illegally held government posts. AAP says they were not allowed to present a defense. According to the provisions of office of profit, elected representatives are not allowed to hold positions in the government without specific laws that allow them to do so.



Elected lawmakers already get a salary from the government. Additional jobs therefore are considered profit, since these have an added salary. AAP says the jobs - as parliamentary secretaries - carried no remuneration, which was why no law had been broken.



