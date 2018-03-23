Office Of Profit Case: List Of 20 AAP Legislators Who Face Disqualification

20 AAP lawmakers will not be disqualified in office of profit case for now, says court

New Delhi: In a major relief for 20 AAP lawmakers, Delhi High Court today said that they will not be disqualified in office of profit case for now. The court also said that the poll body must hold the proceedings and consider each case by merit. President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party in January this year. The election body had said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. Arvind Kejriwal and his party had described the President's order as "unconstitutional " and said they will challenge the order in court.