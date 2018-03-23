Office Of Profit Case: List Of 20 AAP Legislators Who Face Disqualification

Delhi | | Updated: March 23, 2018 15:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Office Of Profit Case: List Of 20 AAP Legislators Who Face Disqualification

20 AAP lawmakers will not be disqualified in office of profit case for now, says court

New Delhi:  In a major relief for 20 AAP lawmakers, Delhi High Court today said that they will not be disqualified in office of profit case for now. The court also said that the poll body must hold the proceedings and consider each case by merit. President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party in January this year. The election body had said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. Arvind Kejriwal and his party had described the President's order as "unconstitutional " and said they will challenge the order in court.
Here's The Complete List Of 20 AAP legislators Who Face Disqualification:
  1. Kailash Gahlot: Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot was appointed as parliamentary secretary to minister of law.
  2. Naresh Yadav: Mehrauli legislator Naresh Yadav was appointed as parliamentary secretary to labour minister.
  3. Som Dutt: Sadar Bazar legislator Som Dutt was appointed as parliamentary secretary to industries minister.
  4. Praveen Kumar: Jangpura legislator Praveen Kumar was appointed as parliamentary secretary to education minister.
  5. Nitin Tyagi: Laxmi Nagar legislator Nitin Tyagi was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Women and Child and Social Welfare.
  6. Adarsh Shastri: Dwarka legislator Adarsh Shastri was appointed as parliamentary secretary to information and technology minister.
  7. Sanjeev Jha: Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha was appointed as parliamentary secretary to transport minister.
  8. Jarnail Singh: Tilak Nagar legislator Jarnail Singh was appointed as parliamentary secretary to the Development Minister.
  9. Sukhvir Singh: Mundka legislator Sukhvir Singh was appointed as parliamentary secretary to the minister of languages and welfare of SC/ST/OBC.
  10. Madan Lal: Kasturba Nagar legislator Madan Lal was appointed as parliamentary secretary to vigilance minister.
  11. Sarita Singh: Rohtas Nagar legislator Sarita Singh was appointed as parliamentary secretary to employment minister.
  12. Alka Lamba: Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba was appointed as parliamentary secretary to minister of tourism.
  13. Rajesh Rishi: Janakpuri legislator Rajesh Rishi was appointed as parliamentary secretary to health minister.
  14. Anil Kumar Bajpai: Gandhi Nagar legislator Anil Kumar Bajpai was appointed as parliamentary secretary to health minister.
  15. Manoj Kumar: Kondli legislator Manoj Kumar was appointed as parliamentary secretary to minister of food and civil supplies.
  16. Avtar Singh: Kalkaji legislator Avtar Singh was appointed as parliamentary secretary to minister of gurdwara elections.
  17. Vijendar Garg Vijay: Rajinder Nagar legislator Vijendar Garg Vijay was appointed as parliamentary secretary to minister of PWD.
  18. Rajesh Gupta: Wazirpur legislator was appointed as parliamentary secretary to health minister.
  19. Sharad Kumar: Narela legislator was appointed as parliamentary secretary to revenue minister.
  20. Shiv Charan Goel: Moti Nagar legislator Shiv Charan Goel was appointed was appointed as parliamentary secretary to finance minister.


Comments

Trending

Delhi MLAOffice of Profit AAP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rajya SabhaDiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Rajya Sabha ElectionSamsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto DietYogi AdityanathAir IndiaDaisy IraniMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................