Noida, Central Delhi Top 2 Rain Deficient Areas In Northwest India: Weather Department

Gautam Buddh Nagar had a shortfall of 85% rain and Central Delhi had a shortfall of 62%

Central Delhi has recorded 62 percent less rainfall this monsoon season so far and is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The district has gauged 222.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 582.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

It is the second-most rain deficient district in northwest India this monsoon season after Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), which has recorded only 66.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 452 mm - a shortfall of 85 percent.

Northeast and Northwest Delhi have also recorded 33 percent less precipitation so far.

While Northeast Delhi has gauged 401.5 mm rain against the normal of 582.3 mm, Northwest Delhi reported 276.5 mm against 399.7 mm recorded usually.

Districts in northwest India which have recorded over 50 percent rainfall deficiency include Panchkula (-61 percent), Mathura (-60 percent), Ghaziabad (-59 percent), Kausambi (-57 percent), Bulandshahr (-56 percent), Rampur (-55 percent), Hoshiarpur (-53 percent), Rohtak (-52 percent) and Kanpur (50 percent).

The weather department has issued an alert for moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today.

The rains are likely to inundate low-lying areas and cause traffic disruption, the IMD advisory said.



