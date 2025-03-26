"If We Want Clean Delhi...": Chief Minister Orders Removal Of Posters From Metro Pillars

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inspected metro pillars in the city and said that nobody has the right to damage government property. "If we want a beautiful and clean Delhi, everyone's support is required. No one should spoil government property. Metro pillars are the beauty of Delhi, and we should not paste posters and hoardings here," she told news agency ANI.

The Delhi Chief Minister then directed the officials to remove posters and hoardings from the pillars.

She also stopped on her way to Vidhan Sabha due to several stray cows on a flyover. She got out of her car and asked the concerned authorities to have a proper place for such animals and ensure they do not come on roads and get hurt.

On Tuesday, she presented the budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city. With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore in various sectors like education and urban development, it is a significant rise of 31.58% from the previous year.

The budget for Housing and Urban Development has also been increased by 9%. This will focus on providing affordable housing, improving sanitation, and enhancing urban infrastructure.

"In the education sector, Rs 16,396 crore was to be spent in 2024-2025, which we have increased 17 per cent to Rs 19,291 crore in our budget. We have increased the budget for the transport sector by 73 per cent and for Housing and Urban Development by 9 per cent," said Ms Gupta.

