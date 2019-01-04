Nine-Feet-Long Python Rescued Near Delhi Secretariat

The python was sighted in the green fringes of the neighbourhood and people immediately informed the nearest police control room, which in turn contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance

Delhi | | Updated: January 04, 2019 23:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nine-Feet-Long Python Rescued Near Delhi Secretariat

The reptile weighing around 12 kg was transferred into a snake bag. (File)


New Delhi: 

A nine-foot long Indian Rock Python was rescued today morning from the vicinity of the Delhi Secretariat, said a wildlife NGO.

The python was sighted in the green fringes of the neighbourhood and people immediately informed the nearest police control room, which in turn contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance.

A two-member team from the NGO arrived at the location. The reptile weighing around 12 kg was transferred into a snake bag, a statement from the Wildlife SOS India said.

The python is currently kept under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat, once deemed fit by the veterinary staff, the statement said.

"Indian Rock Pythons though commonly found across India, face extreme threat due to prevalent misunderstanding and ignorance amongst people. They are often confused with the venomous Russell''s viper and these reptiles often get killed when they venture into human habitations," said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

python Delhi SecretariatDelhi Secretariat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsCES 2019HOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata SkyNote 5 ProMi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................