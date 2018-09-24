Green Court Panel To Monitor Pollution Caused By Delhi Plastic Industries

The tribunal has put up the matter for consideration on January 17 next year. (Representational)

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to look into a plea alleging pollution by industries making shoe soles and other plastic goods in Narela and Bawana area of Delhi.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a panel of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the matter and file a report within a month.

"Allegation in this application received by e-mail is that pollution is being caused by the plastic industry making shoe soles...They are not maintaining the pollution and waste management norms. They are throwing their industrial waste here and there in the area which is creating problem to residents and the environment and is health hazard.

"Let the above allegation be looked into and an appropriate action taken in accordance with law by a joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee within one month. CPCB will be the nodal agency," the bench said.

The tribunal has put up the matter for consideration on January 17 next year.

It also reiterated that every order of the National Green Tribunal is binding as a decree of court and non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The green panel's direction came on an application filed by city resident Arun Kumar through e-mail seeking action against plastic industries making shoe soles and other plastic goods such as rexine, adhesive and other highly inflammable items in Narela and Bawana area.

The plea alleged that these industries are throwing their waste here and there in the area which is creating problem to residents and environment.