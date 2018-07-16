Newly Married Woman In Delhi Found Hanging, Husband Accused Of Murder

Iram was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Sunday in Gokulpuri.

Delhi | | Updated: July 16, 2018 14:00 IST
Iram and Nazim married five months ago and she was two months pregnant. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A newly married woman was found dead at her in-laws' residence, police said on Monday. The husband has been arrested.

"Several wounds were found on Iram's body. Her family alleged that her husband, Nazim, was having an extra-marital affair, leading to quarrels, after which she was beaten to death," a police officer said.

Iram and Nazim married five months ago and she was two months pregnant.

"Nazim, who ran a small cosmetic shop, was arrested after the victim's father alleged foul play. Other family members are at large," the officer added.

