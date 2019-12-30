New Year 2020: Delhi's Rajiv Chowk Metro Station To Close Early On New Year's Eve

New Year 2020: Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi metro (File)

Exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will be closed at 9 pm on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

"To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 pm onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train. Please plan your journey accordingly," the DMRC tweeted.

New Year Eve Update



To ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (31 December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards. Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train.



Please plan your journey accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2019

Rajiv Chowk is one of the busiest stations of the Delhi metro.