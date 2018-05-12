Youth Honey Trapped, Killed; 4 Men Held, Two Minor Girls Apprehended The body of 22-year-old Neeraj, with multiple stab injuries and a cut mark on the neck, was found on May 6. He was a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said.

Four men were arrested and two minor girls apprehended for allegedly being involved in honey trapping and killing a youth, whose partially burnt body was recovered from a forested area near Tughlaqabad Fort in south east Delhi, the police said today.



The arrested accused included Shiv Kumar and his minor sister who was allegedly used to honey trap Mr Neeraj, the officer said.



The other minor girl who was apprehended in the case told police that she had accompanied Mr Kumar's sister to the Tughlaqabad Fort on the day of the incident. Mr Neeraj and his friend Manoj had also reached there, he said.



During interrogation, Mr Kumar told police that he wanted to marry an aunt of Manoj. But her marriage was fixed with an uncle of Neeraj, Mr Biswal said.



Mr Kumar had gone along with his mother to Faridabad to convince the woman to marry him, but his offer was declined and he was allegedly thrashed by Manoj and Neeraj, the officer said.



Later, he hatched a plan and his sister was used to lure Neeraj, who was later invited to meet her at Tughlaqabad Fort. There Kumar, along with Ravi, Sumit and Parvez killed Neeraj, the DCP said, adding Manoj had managed to escape from the spot but kept quiet over the matter as he was traumatised.



