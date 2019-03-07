New Committee To Look Into Ownership In Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre today approved a proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for giving ownership or transfer rights to the residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

"Cabinet approves proposal to constitute a committee to recommend process for conferring ownership or transfer rights to residents of unauthorized colonies in Delhi," the government said in a statement.

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, where the migrant population lives. The people play a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.