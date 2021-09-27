Nearly 7,000 Applications Cleared For Delhi Assistance Scheme For Covid Deaths

List of 25,709 dead persons has been segregated districtwise for further action. File

The Delhi government has so far approved nearly 7,000 applications under a scheme to provide relief to families who have lost a member to COVID-19 and disbursed compensation of Rs 50,000 each in over 6,000 such cases, an official statement said today.

The government has so far approved 6,995 applications under its Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayta Yojna, and disbursed compensation in 6,019 cases, it said.

Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, who held a review meeting with officials for expediting the disbursal, said the Delhi government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that support is given to all the affected families at the earliest.

The government has so far received 9,643 applications for grant of relief under its scheme, the statement said.

A list of 25,709 dead persons shared by the Health department has been segregated district-wise by the Revenue department for processing and further action, it said.

The call centre set up by the Delhi government for making calls to the affected families, apprising them about the scheme as well as assisting them in filing the application on e-district portal, received around 11,000 calls till Sunday, it said.

"We are taking utmost care and sensitivity so that grieving families aren't troubled. Number of applications have increased steadily since the SDM teams started visiting the affected families. We are hoping to finish all the home visits by the end of this week," Mr Gahlot said.

The Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna was started by the Delhi government in June to provide financial assistance to the surviving family members of the bread earner who died due to COVID-19 in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic.

