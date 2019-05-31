Anti-Terror Agency Busts Interstate Fake Currency Gang, 2 Arrested

Based on a reliable input an operation was launched at Gurugram in Haryana resulting into the seizure of fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.20 crore.

Delhi | | Updated: May 31, 2019 05:33 IST
The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has busted an interstate Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) gang and arrested two people responsible for wide circulation of fake currency notes in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The fake currency notes were all of the denomination of Rs 2,000.

The two people arrested are Kasim and Waseem, who belong to Mewat, Haryana.

The seized fake Indian currency notes along with the arrested duo have been handed over to local police for further investigation.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

