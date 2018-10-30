Man Shot Dead After Fight With Neighbours Escalated In Delhi

The firing incident took place in Nand Nagri area has shaken up the residents.

A 50-year-old man and his son, 17, were shot at by a neighbour's family in Delhi following a heated argument on Monday night. While the father, Tony, died on the spot, son Ravi has been admitted to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

"We heard around 8-10 round of gunshots," said a neighbour. The families had an old rivalry, he pointed.

Tony's brother Sriram said that three bullets hit his brother and he died on the spot while one bullet hit his nephew's leg. "He is critical in the hospital," Sriram said.

The police has initiated an investigation.



(With Inputs From ANI)