"My Valentine, My Shop": Delhi Traders Give Roses Amid Sealing Drive A protest against sealing drive was held by members of the Confederation of All India Traders or CAIT in front of the headquarters of the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in central Delhi

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Traders give roses to people outside the headquarters of Delhi's civic body on Wednesday New Delhi: On Valentine's Day today, a group of traders gave roses to people passing by municipal offices in central Delhi to draw their attention toward the issues they are facing because of a shop-sealing drive in the national capital.



The protest was held by members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in front of the Civic Centre building that houses the headquarters of the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in central Delhi.



The traders held placards and gave roses with the slogan "My Valentine, My Shop".



"Since there was a holiday today, resulting in absence of officials, we placed a large number of roses at the main gate of the Civic Centre. Similar protests were held at all zonal offices of the corporations," the CAIT said in a statement.

The traders said a rally will be held tomorrow at Ghantaghar in Chandni Chowk



The sealing is being carried out in Delhi at the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee against commercial properties for violation of civic norms.



The CAIT said a rally will be held tomorrow at Ghantaghar in Chandni Chowk.





