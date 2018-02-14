'My Valentine, My Shop': Delhi Traders Give Roses Amid Sealing Drive

The protest was held by members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in front of the Civic Centre building that houses the headquarters of the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations in central Delhi.
The traders held placards and gave roses with the slogan "My Valentine, My Shop".
"Since there was a holiday today, resulting in absence of officials, we placed a large number of roses at the main gate of the Civic Centre. Similar protests were held at all zonal offices of the corporations," the CAIT said in a statement.
The association had yesterday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to bring an ordinance or a bill in the Delhi assembly to stop the sealing drive that began from Defence Colony market in late December.
The CAIT said a rally will be held tomorrow at Ghantaghar in Chandni Chowk.