More Rain Forecast Day After Showers Bring Down Mercury in Delhi The IMD predicts "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm" for Monday.

After several days of scorching heat, Delhi got a respite on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 27.6 Degree Celsius after rains and thunder showers late in the evening. The maximum temperature touched 40.4 degrees Celsius.In several parts of the national capital, Delhiites welcomed the change in weather as it rained around 8:30 pm. However, the minimum temperature was still four notches above normal, and the maximum temperature was two notches above the season's average, news agency PTI reported citing the weather office.The relative humidity oscillated between 60 per cent and 36 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department or IMD.Meanwhile more rain is in the forecast for Delhi today. The weather office predicts the maximum temperature will touch 38 Degree Celsius while the minimum temperature will settle at 25 Degree Celsius. The IMD predicts "partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm" on its official website.The sky is likely to remain cloudy in the coming days as the maximum temperature will hover between 39 Degree Celsius and 41 Degree Celsius. The minimum temperature will hover between 25 Degree Celsius and 26 Degree Celsius.Delhi recorded the season's hottest day on April 26 as mercury touched 42 degree Celsius. Most parts in the country are already bearing the brunt of the scorching heat. The maximum temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha last week. Vidarbha in central Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius.