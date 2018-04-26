It's Still April And The Mercury Has Already Touched 42 Degrees Celsius In Delhi The met officials have predicted rain for tomorrow with the maximum temperature likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius

39 Shares EMAIL PRINT A partly cloudy sky is expected to bring some relief by evening. New Delhi: After a hot morning in the national capital, the mercury has already climbed to 41.6 degrees Celsius, this year's highest so far, and is likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said.



However, partly cloudy sky is expected to bring some relief by evening. "The sky will be partly cloudy with the possibility of dust storm or thunderstorm towards afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.



Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average and the minimum was 20.8 degrees Celsius.



The met officials have predicted rain for tomorrow with the maximum temperature likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius.



The meteorological office has already warned that the summers will be harsh this year and the maximum temperatures are likely to exceed around five degrees above the normal at this time of the year.



The maximum temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha. Vidarbha in central Maharashtra recorded a maximum of 45 degrees Celsius and heat wave like condition is likely to continue over the region till April 28.



The maximum temperatures were five degrees or more above normal in some places of Saurashtra and Kutch, and three to five degrees above normal in pockets of Goa, Assam and Meghalaya.



