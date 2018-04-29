Hot Sunday In Delhi, Mercury Expected To Touch 40 Degrees The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning today as the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.



The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office. The sky will remain partly cloudy in the day ahead. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 60 per cent, news agency IANS reported.



Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 41. degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. This entire week, the temperature will hover around 40 degree Celsius, according to the IMD website. The city dwellers can look forward to some respite on May 3 when rain is likely.



(With inputs from agencies)



