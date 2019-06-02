Delhi Metro Station Closed Briefly After Car Catches Fire Near Entrance

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted about the incident (File Photo)

Entry to a station on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro was Saturday briefly closed after a car caught fire outside its premises, officials said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted about the incident at around 8.20 pm.

"Entry to Model Town metro station will be closed temporarily due to smoke from a car which has caught fire outside. We regret the inconvenience," the DMRC said in a tweet.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 7.48 pm and dispatched a fire tender to the spot, an officer said.

The fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported, he added.

According to a senior DMRC official, the car went up in flames in front of the metro station's building, but it could not be immediately confirmed if the vehicle was moving or stationary.

"Entry to Model Town metro station was later opened," the DMRC official said.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.