MLA Detained, Delhi Bureaucrats On Protest Over Alleged Assault: 10 Facts

Chief Secretary of Delhi Anshu Prakash is seen leaving Arvind Kejriwal's home in CCTV footage
New Delhi:
The unprecedented confrontation between Delhi bureaucrats and the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged assault of the city's top official Anshu Prakash
by the ruling partys lawmakers is set to escalate. Encouraged by their colleagues elsewhere rallying behind them, the city officials decided to step up their protest late on Tuesday evening and declared that the citys bureaucrats would not attend any meetings called by any Delhi Minister unless Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "admits and apologises" for the assault on the Chief Secretary. The boycott call came around the same time that a police team detained an AAP lawmaker for the assault.