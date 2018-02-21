AAP MLA Detained After Chief Secretary Alleges Assault By 2 Legislators

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal during a meeting at the chief minister's home on Monday night. The police has registered an FIR against Mr Khan and others on the basis of his complaint. Arvind Kejriwal's office has dismissed the accusation as "bizarre and baseless".
Prakash Jarwal, who is the MLA from Deoli, was picked up by the police from his South Delhi home and detained, sources told news agency Press Trust of India, adding that there is a possibility that he will be arrested later. A strong contingent of policemen deployed outside Amanatullah Khan's home triggered speculation that he could be next.
Hours after Anshu Prakash was allegedly assaulted, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain was mobbed by officials and staff at the Delhi Secretariat, following which AAP's Delhi unit chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj asked why no arrests were made for the incident despite it being caught on video. He also said that Mr Jarwal was "arrested" without any evidence.
"Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS Officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariat? There is FIR by Minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests," Mr Bharadwaj tweeted.
Prakash Jarwal and another AAP MLA, Ajay Dutt, earlier claimed that the Delhi Chief Secretary made casteist remarks, and lodged a complaint with the Delhi police and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against Anshu Prakash.
With inputs from PTI