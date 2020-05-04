Missing Amnesia Patient Found By Delhi Police, Reunited With Family

The man's son had lodged a missing report at Defence Colony Police Station. (File)

An 86-year-old man suffering from amnesia, a memory disorder, was reunited with his family on Sunday, hours after he went missing from his house in south Delhi's Sadiq Nagar area, the police said.

The man was identified as Sadhu Ram, they said.

His son, Purushottam, lodged a missing report at Defence Colony Police Station, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The details and photograph of the missing man were circulated in WhatsApp groups of police stations and the beat and other patrolling staff were asked to search for him, he said.

After hours of extensive search in the entire nearby areas, the police personnel were able to locate the elderly man near Kotla flyover on Ratan Lal Sahdev Marg, a few kilometers away from his home, he added.

He was found sitting clueless on the roadside and was not able to remember his name. He was identified with the help of photograph circulated on the WhatsApp groups, the DCP said.

He was brought to the police station, provided food and drinks and reunited with his family, he said.