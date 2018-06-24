Arvind Kejriwal Reminded Of Cash Promise Made To Ankit Saxena's Family Minorities panel sends letter to Arvind Kejriwal, reminding him about a compensation he promised to the family of Ankit Saxena

Share EMAIL PRINT Ankit Saxena's father holds joint iftar party for promoting peace New Delhi: The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reminding him about a yet to be paid compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of an 'honour' killing victim.



It also urged the Chief Minister to raise the compensation to Rs 20 lakh.



Ankit Saxena (23) was stabbed to death allegedly by family members of his girlfriend from a minority community in west Delhi's Khyala area on February 1.



DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan, in the letter, said the victim's father, Yashpal Saxena, was left to fend for the family in his old age. Mr Khan said Ankit was the sole bread winner of the family.



"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited the family and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was promised to the affected family. But the promise has not been redeemed so far," read the letter.



The DMC chairman said the letter has been written to the Chief Minister to "remind" him of the "promise" of Rs 5 lakh compensation and also to urge him to raise the amount to Rs 20 lakh so that the elderly parents of the victim have some meaningful support in their old age.



Mr Khan also lauded the victim's father for not communalising the murder of his son and urging the people to maintain calm.



"As a result, Delhi was spared of a fresh bout of violence. A few days ago, Yashpal Saxena had also organised a Hindu-Muslim iftar party at his home to promote amity and peace," he said.



Mr Kejriwal had visited the Ankit's family after the incident and promised all legal help for punishing the culprits.



Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had asked the Chief Minister to pay a compensation of Rs one crore to the bereaved family.



