Minor Girl Kidnapped From Navi Mumbai Found At New Delhi Railway Station

Police tracked the girl to the New Delhi railway station (Representational)

A minor girl allegedly kidnapped by a teen from Navi Mumbai earlier this month was traced to New Delhi railway station and rescued, a police official said today.

The 17-year-old girl was missing from Navi Mumbai since August 7 and, following a complaint by her parents, a case of kidnapping was registered under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code at Turbhe MIDC police station, the official said.

A team of the Turbhe MIDC police and the Navi Mumbai police's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell rescued the girl from New Delhi on Wednesday and arrested an 18-year-old, identified as Mohammad Aslam Khan, who allegedly kidnapped the girl after promising to marry her, he said.

Advertisement

The official added that further probe into the matter was being carried out by Turbhe MIDC police.

For more Delhi news, click here