Priest Arrested As Minor Girl Cremated Without Parents' Consent In Delhi: Police

FSL and crime team collected samples for the investigation, said the Delhi police. (Representational)

Delhi Police have registered a case in the death of a minor girl in suspicious circumstances who was cremated without her parents' consent at Old Nangal crematorium on Sunday night after she was allegedly found dead.

An FIR is registered on basis of her mother's statement. Crematorium's priest has been taken into custody. FSL and crime team collected samples for the investigation, said the Delhi police.

"Last night at around 10:20 pm a PCR call was received at police station Delhi Cantt regarding rape and death of a minor girl and her being cremated and that around 200 villagers of old Nangal have gathered at the crematorium of old Nangal," informed senior police officer Ingit Pratap Singh.

Mr Singh said, "Minor girl aged 9 years, daughter of Mohan Lal and Sunita Devi resided with her parents at village old Nangal on rent in front of crematorium. Yesterday at around 5:30 pm she went to get cold water from the water cooler at crematorium after informing her mother. At 6 pm the priest of crematorium Pandit Radhey Shyam and other persons known to the mother of a minor girl called her to the crematorium and showed the body of the girl stating that she got electrocuted while having water from the water cooler and that there were burn marks between left wrist and elbow of the girl also her lips were blue."

The priest and 2 persons told Sunita Devi that if she makes a PCR call then the police will make a case out of it and in post mortem doctors will steal all organs of the girl and so it's better to cremate her. The girl was cremated. After which Sunita Devi with her husband raised a hue and cry that girl was cremated without their consent. A crowd gathered and hence the PCR was called, the police said.

Mr Singh further said, immediately local police rushed to the spot, the situation was brought under control, Sunita Devi gave her statement and the case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The priest was taken into custody. FSL team and crime team were called to collect sample/evidence from the spot. The investigation is underway.