Minor Gets Hit By School Bus While Crossing Road In Delhi, Dies

The bus driver has been arrested,s aid police (Reprsentational)

A 12-year-old died allegedly after being hit by a school bus in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Thursday morning, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the girl was trying to cross the road when she was mowed down by a bus. A call regarding the incident was received at the local police station at 8.33 am.

Bus driver Ram Vinod (42) has been arrested and his vehicle seized, the officer said.

"We got to know that at the time of the incident, the victim was with her father, who is a fruit vendor by profession, and was trying to cross the road," the officer said.

"We have registered an FIR against him and started further investigation into the matter," police said.

