Minimum Temperature In Delhi Settles 2 Degrees Below Season's Average

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 100 per cent.

Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 11.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 100 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)