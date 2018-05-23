Mercury Soars In Delhi-NCR; Heat Wave And Thunderstorm Alert Issued

"The sky will remain partly cloudy and there are chances of rainfall and thunderstorm by evening or late night," a MeT department official told news agency. Humidity was recorded at 44 per cent at 8.30am.
Yesterday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with mercury soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city. The minimum temperature for yesterday was 26.2 degrees Celsius.
The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted a rise in temperature from Monday this week.
Modearte heat wave alert has also been issued for East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat region, Saurashtra & Kutch, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
According to Met dept, heat wave conditions to prevail in Delhi for the next 4-5 days, temperature to stay above 45 degrees.Visuals from India Gate pic.twitter.com/Z88V66ndla- ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018
A string of thunderstorms and dust storms have hit Delhi as well as North India in the past month that has left many dead and injured.
Earlier this month, a severe dust storm across Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan killed over 100 people, uprooted houses and flattened trees.
Agra bore the brunt of the storm, with 43 people dying in the district.
In the dust storm that hit Delhi two weeks ago, two people were died and over 15 were injured. Over 70 flights were also disrupted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
On Wednesday last, another thunderstorm hit Delhi, with the wind reaching up to 70 kmph.
CommentsWeather officials have advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms for safety.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)